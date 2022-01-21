Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

