Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 275 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $70.99 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

