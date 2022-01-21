Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

