Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

