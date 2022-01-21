Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,098 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $273.02 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

