Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $172,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after buying an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 704,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $18.08 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.