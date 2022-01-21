Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $209,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $96,706,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

