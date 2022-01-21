Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Magellan Health worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth about $236,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MGLN stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

