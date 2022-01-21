Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,240,000.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ERESU opened at $10.10 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.