Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $181,000.

OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

