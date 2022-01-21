Magnetar Financial LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.