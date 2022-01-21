Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 223.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,944 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

