Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $7.58 Million Position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

