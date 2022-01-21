MahaDAO Market Cap Tops $12.75 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $596,089.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00011285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

