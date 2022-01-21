MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4,849.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

