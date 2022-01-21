Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$2.98. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 547,711 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MOZ shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. NBF cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

The company has a current ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.47 million and a P/E ratio of -84.72.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

