Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 2,314,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,021. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

