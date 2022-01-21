MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,031,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter. MariMed had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 87.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

