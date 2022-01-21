MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,031,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter. MariMed had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 87.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

