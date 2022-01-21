MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $499.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $434.83.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

