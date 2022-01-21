Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MKFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 69,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,116. Markforged has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

