Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,750,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,527. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

