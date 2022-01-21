Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Varex Imaging worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.