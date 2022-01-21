Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $251.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.16. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,797.76, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

