Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 318,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,825,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

