Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 33,573 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Everi worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRI opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.76. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

