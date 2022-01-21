Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 562 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Prothena worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Prothena by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Prothena by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Prothena by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prothena by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $35.43 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,519 shares of company stock worth $2,205,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

