Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.00. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 9,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $195.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.