MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce sales of $154.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.50 million and the lowest is $152.58 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $632.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

