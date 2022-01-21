Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,824,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,021 shares during the period. Match Group comprises 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $286,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,001. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.