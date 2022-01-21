Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.40

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 57091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Materialise alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $997.79 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.