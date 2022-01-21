Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.40

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 57091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
The stock has a market cap of $997.79 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
