Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 355,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

