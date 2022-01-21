Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

