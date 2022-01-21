Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

