MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MXL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -403.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

