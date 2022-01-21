MCDEX Market Capitalization Tops $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006399 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

