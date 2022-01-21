McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $251.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $256.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

