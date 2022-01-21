Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Shares Down 4.1%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

GETVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.30) to €2.70 ($3.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

