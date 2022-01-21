Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.75 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

