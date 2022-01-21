Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Megaport in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Megaport has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

