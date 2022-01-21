Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MBWM stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $597.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.