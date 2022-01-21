Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 10,308 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 225.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 250.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 243.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

