Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,387 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $279.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

