Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $665.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

