Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,141,230. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $319.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

