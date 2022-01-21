Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,022 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

