Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,745 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,115,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,961,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.