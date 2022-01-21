Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $129.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

