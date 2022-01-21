Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS EFV opened at $52.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

