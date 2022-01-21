Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.