Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36.

